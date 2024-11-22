New way of licensing your pet in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma has entered a partnership to make pet licensing easier.

The partnership is with DocuPet, which offers a 24/7 lost pet service.

To register your pet you must go to the DocuPet website, click on Arizona, and click on the city of Yuma.

According to Arizona law, all cats and dogs that are three months or older must be licensed and registered.

The Yuma Police Department says the new system could not have come at a better time.



“Typically we see the numbers rise for pets that escape from the yard typically around Fourth of July and New Year's Eve, and so with the New Year's Eve celebration coming up we want to make sure that everyone has their licensed pet," said YPD Officer Christina Fernandez.

If you do not have access to the internet YPD says they can help you with the registration process.

The new system has been in effect since November 12th.