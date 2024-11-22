Matt Gaetz says he won’t return to Congress next year after withdrawing name for attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Gaetz is not coming back to Congress. The Florida Republican said Friday he has no intention of serving another term in the House now that he is no longer President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Gaetz withdrew as the nominee this week amid growing fallout from the allegations of sexual conduct against him. Gaetz denies the allegations. Gaetz didn’t lay out his plans now that he’s out of office, saying only, “I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch.” After Gaetz’s withdrawal on Thursday, Trump named former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.