Jackson scores 23, Northern Arizona knocks off Incarnate Word 75-74

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden Jackson scored 23 points, Trent McLaughlin made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and Northern Arizona defeated Incarnate Word 75-74 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 7 of 9 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Lumberjacks (5-1). Carson Towt scored 21 points while going 9 of 14 and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. McLaughlin had 14 points and shot 3 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Cardinals (3-2) were led in scoring by Dylan Hayman, who finished with 15 points. Jordan Pyke added 14 points and four assists for Incarnate Word. Shon Robinson also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.