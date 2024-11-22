Germany’s defense minister clears the way for Scholz to seek a second term as chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s popular defense minister has taken himself out of contention to become the country’s next leader. His decision clears the way for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to seek a second term in an early election after a week of arguments that exposed deep divisions in his struggling party. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a video Thursday night that he has informed the center-left Social Democrats’ leadership that he is “not available for a candidacy for the office of chancellor.” He said that “Olaf Scholz is a strong chancellor and he is the right candidate for chancellor.” Pistorius’ announcement resolves the question of who will run in the election expected on Feb. 23.

