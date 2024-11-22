CalHOPE Courage Award winners Gayles, Daniel-Dalton overcame physical and mental health struggles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Aaliyah Gayles had a bright future ahead after being named a McDonald’s All-American and receiving an offer to play basketball at Southern California.

Then a student at Spring Valley High in Las Vegas, her life took a drastic turn in April 2022 when she was shot multiple times in both her arms and legs at a house party. Her injuries were so severe that her ability to walk, let alone play basketball, was uncertain.

The months ahead would be filled with surgeries, physical therapy and painful rehabilitation sessions. She had to relearn how to move her body, starting with the basics of making a fist and wiggling her toes to eventually walk on her own. She also had to recover emotionally.

However, even from her hospital bed, she remained committed to her dream of playing for USC and signed her national letter of intent while still undergoing intensive medical treatment.

“This journey has been the hardest battle of my life,” she said. “There were days when the pain and fear felt overwhelming, but basketball was my motivation to keep pushing. Every step I took was about getting back to the game I love. I leaned on my family, coaches, and teammates, who lifted me up when I needed it most. Their belief in me, along with my passion for basketball, helped me overcome every obstacle.”

Finally, in November 2023, Aaliyah stepped onto the court in a USC jersey to a standing ovation, marking her official return to competitive basketball. She went on to play a total of 44 minutes in seven games, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Gayles, now a sophomore at USC, and Jailen Daniel-Dalton, a senior at San Francisco State University, have been selected as the October 2024 recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Award.

The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by the College Sports Communicators, in association with The Associated Press; CalHOPE, the Department of Health Care Services’ crisis counseling and support resource; and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being.

The award, presented monthly since February 2022, honors student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety, and mental trauma associated with personal hardships and adversity. In addition to the recognition, a donation will be made on behalf of all honorees to support on-campus mental health services.

Daniel-Dalton faced one of the most pivotal moments in his life when he learned in September 2023 that his girlfriend was pregnant.

Balancing the demands of college athletics was already a full-time job, but the sudden responsibility of impending fatherhood intensified the pressure. He was still recovering from an injury and juggling the long commute between campus and his girlfriend’s home in Mountain View. He admits it was hard focusing on basketball while feeling overwhelmed by the uncertainty of his personal life.

The mental toll of managing these new responsibilities weighed heavily on him. His daily schedule was packed with early-morning workouts, study hall sessions, and travel between school and home. His scholarship hinged on maintaining his GPA, and the stakes felt impossibly high. He knew everything had to be handled or his studies, basketball and personal life would fall apart.

Drawing on lessons from his time at Gavilan Community College, Jailen knew the importance of prioritizing his mental health. The challenges he faced navigating this new chapter forced him to rely on the coping strategies he developed. Although he wasn’t fully prepared, he had enough tools to help navigate the tough road ahead.

“Through it all, I am proud that my resilience and commitment to both my family and team has defined my journey and made me stronger both on and off the court,” he said.

“My challenges have been a test of mental strength and resilience,” he added. “Balancing basketball, school, and becoming a father pushed me in ways I never expected. There were moments I felt overwhelmed, but I relied heavily on the support of my family, teammates, and coaches. I’ve learned that you don’t have to face challenges alone; you can lean on those around you.”

Despite this challenge, the 6-foot-6 forward excelled in his first season with the Gators, earning All-California Collegiate Athletic Association second team honors. He led the team in scoring (11.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.6 per game) and was second in both assists (50) and blocked shots (19).

Due to a shoulder injury, Jailen will miss the 2024-25 season.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports