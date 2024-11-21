Yuma farmer named as Arizona Farm Bureau President

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Former John Boelts will be stepping up as the next Arizona Farm Bureau President.

Stefanie Smallhouse is in her last year of her 2-year term and may run for election again in November 2025. She led as president for seven years.

John Boelts and his wife Alicia farm 3,000 acres of food in Yuma. He was previously Yuma County Farm Bureau President, Arizona Farm Bureau 2nd Vice President and 1st Vice President.

“My memory is filled with so many stories from our members across the state and I will have a lasting connection to them regardless of whether our paths cross again,” said Stefanie Smallhouse. “My peers from other states, who share similar experiences to my own and have advised me or sharpened my skills along the way, will always be treasured. John is ideal to step into the Arizona Farm Bureau presidency role and I’m excited for how he will carry the organization forward.”