Seahawks hope to keep positive momentum going against Cardinals

Arizona (6-4) at Seattle (5-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Cardinals by 1.

Series record: Seahawks lead 27-22-1

Against the spread: Cardinals 7-3, Seahawks 3-6-1

Last meeting: Seahawks beat Cardinals 21-20 on Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

Last week: Cardinals had a bye; Seahawks beat the 49ers 20-17.

Cardinals offense: overall (12), rushing (5), passing (23), scoring (13)

Cardinals defense: overall (21), rushing (19), passing (21), scoring (12)

Seahawks offense: overall (10), rushing (28), passing (2), scoring (17)

Seahawks defense: overall (22), rushing (27), passing (15), scoring (21)

Turnover differential: Cardinals: even, Seahawks minus-6

Cardinals player to watch

Safety Budda Baker continues to play at a high level in his eighth season and leads an improving Arizona defense. The two-time All-Pro has 100 tackles through 10 games and leads the team with seven tackles for a loss. He’s also been a great mentor for young CBs such as Max Melton and Garrett Williams.

Seahawks player to watch

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has two 100-yard receiving games in Seattle’s past two weeks, and could be in for another big game against the Cardinals’ 21st ranked passing defense. Smith-Njigba leads Seattle with 60 catches for 678 yards.

Key matchup

Seahawks run defense vs. Cardinals run game. The Cardinals are averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 149.4 behind standout running back James Conner and the running ability of quarterback Kyler Murray. Those two run threats will face a Seahawks run D that has improved in recent weeks following the acquisition of linebacker Ernest Jones.

Key injuries

Cardinals rookie DT Darius Robinson (calf) could make his season debut after missing the first 10 games. … RT Jonah Williams (knee) could also play for the first time since Week 1. … Coach Jonathan Gannon said starting S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is day to day after missing the previous game against the Jets.

Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) could return this week after missing the past four games. … CB Dee Williams (ankle) is day to day after leaving Seattle’s game on Sunday against the 49ers.

Series notes

The first matchup between the teams was a 30-24 win by the then-St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 12, 1976, in the first game in Seahawks franchise history. … Seattle has won five games in a row over the Cardinals, going back to 2021. That is the longest Seahawks winning streak against Arizona in series history. … The Cardinals won the first five games between the teams from 1976 to 1995. … The biggest margin of victory in the series came on Dec. 9, 2012, when Seattle beat Arizona 58-0.

Stats and stuff

Arizona is returning from its bye week with back-to-back road games against the Seahawks and the Vikings. … The Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak and have also won five of their past six. They’re in first place in the NFC West … QB Kyler Murray enters the game with a active streak of 17 consecutive completions, which is already a franchise record. … The Cardinals defense has allowed just nine and six points over the past two games. That’s just the second time over the past 30 seasons that the team has allowed fewer than 10 points in consecutive games. … Arizona’s offensive line has allowed just 15 sacks, which ranks third in the NFL behind Buffalo and Green Bay. … Arizona has committed just 46 penalties, which is the fewest in the league. … Murray completed 91.7% of his passes in the team’s previous win against the Jets. That’s the second-highest completion rate in a game with at least 20 attempts in franchise history. … Baker has 31 career games with at least 10 tackles. That’s the most in the NFL for a defensive back since his debut season in 2017. … Arizona’s defense has 13 sacks by nine different players during the four-game winning streak. … Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett needs two touchdowns to pass Marshawn Lynch for third on Seattle’s career touchdowns list with 67 and needs one 100-yard game to tie Darrell Jackson for second in franchise history with 19. … WR DK Metcalf needs 72 receiving yards to pass Steve Largent for the most in a player’s first six seasons in franchise history with 6,042 and needs one receiving touchdown to pass Largent for the most in a player’s first six seasons in franchise history with 47. … QB Geno Smith needs one 300-yard game to tie Russell Wilson for the most 300-yard games in a single-season in franchise history with five. … RB Kenneth Walker III needs three rushing touchdowns to set single-season career high with 10 and to become the first Seahawks player with double-digit rushing touchdowns since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.

Fantasy tip

The second week with RT Abe Lucas back and C Olu Oluwatimi starting on the line could mean a long-awaited big game for Walker. Walker has mostly been held in check this season behind a line that has often been in flux, but if the line can continue improve as it did last week, Walker could be in for a breakout performance.

