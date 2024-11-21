Pleasant weather continues with extra clouds and cooler temps on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will continue to stay put in the Desert Southwest leading to a quick warmup and above-normal temperatures through the weekend.

As the strong Pacific Northwest storm continues to push farther south, this will bring cloudier skies to the Desert Southwest with very small rain chances.

We're trending towards drier conditions right now but the best shot at any precipitation could arrive later in the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with periods of higher-level clouds, especially by Sunday and the majority of next week.

Temperatures will stay pretty mild and comfortable through the weekend with cooler days next week.

We are just 1 WEEK AWAY from Thanksgiving and as we get closer I am tracking a downtrend in our temperatures where we will have cooler than normal temperatures.