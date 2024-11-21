Skip to Content
New Ocean to Ocean Bridge lights approved

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 3:25 PM
Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council approved new lighting upgrades for the Ocean to Ocean Bridge.

The sign has not received major improvements since 2002.

It will cost over $200,000,  but will mostly be funded by grant money.

The new lights will come with LED’s which last longer and save money on electricity.

These upgrades will also help preserve this historic landmark.


“The reason it's named the Ocean to Ocean Bridge is that crossing right there represented the final link in the very first United States highway for automobiles that went coast to coast," said City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator Dave Nash.

The new lights are set to be installed from January to March of next year. 

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

