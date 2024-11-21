Jake Neighbours’ shootout goal gives Blues 3-2 win over Sharks

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours scored the lone shootout goal, Jordan Binnington denied all three San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.

Binnington bounced back after allowing Alexander Wennberg’s tying goal with 8.8 seconds left to notch his 151st career victory and tie Mike Liut’s franchise record.

Wennberg had both goals for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, assisted both goals.

Jordan Kyrou and Nathan Walker scored in regulation for the Blues, who won for just the second time in their last nine games. Walker scored 11 seconds into the game after Radek Faksa intercepted a pass from Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Kyrou, sandwiched between Granlund and Timothy Liljegren at the top of the crease, jammed home a pass from Pierre-Olivier Joseph for his sixth goal of the season with 8:13 left in the second.

Binnington had 22 saves in the win, while Askarov had 29 saves.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose, which has been outscored 28-10 in the first period this season, had another rocky start despite getting a first-period goal for the third straight game.

Blues: Binnington ranks second among goalies in franchise history with 295 games played. He reached the 151-win mark in 56 fewer games than Liut, who went 151-133 with 52 ties from 1979-1985.

Key moment

Neighbours delivered the victory in the shootout with a wrist shot that beat Askarov on his glove side.

Key stat

The Blues have been outscored 14-2 in the third period of their last seven games.

Up next

The Blues play seven of their next eight games on the road, beginning Saturday against the New York Islanders, the same day San Jose starts a four-game home stand Saturday against Buffalo.

