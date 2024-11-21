Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson, Andrej Stojakovic lead California over Air Force 78-69

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson had 23 points off the bench, Andrej Stojakovic scored 21 and California defeated Air Force 78-69 on Thursday night.

Wilkinson, who came into the game with 11 points through the first four games, made 8 of 12 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Golden Bears (4-1). He hit 5 of 7 at the free-throw line and added four rebounds. Stojakovic hit 8 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed six boards.

Rytis Petraitis pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals for Cal.

Ethan Taylor buried five 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead the Falcons (1-4) before fouling out. Luke Kearney scored 14 off the bench. Wesley Celichowski scored 12 with two 3-pointers.

Petraitis sank all four of his shots and all three of his free throws in the first half, scoring 11 to help California take a 35-27 lead into intermission. Kearney hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 for Air Force.

Taylor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Falcons within 49-47 with 11:42 left to play. Lee Dort answered with a three-point play, Wilkinson followed with a four-point play, and the Golden Bears maintained at least a two-possession lead the rest of the way.

Cal shot 53.8% from the floor but made only 4 of 13 from distance. The Bears missed nine of their 27 free throws.

Air Force shot 51%, hit 11 of 24 from beyond the arc (45.8%) and 6 of 11 at the foul line.

The Golden Bears will host Sacramento State in the Cal Classic on Sunday. The Falcons returns home to play Mercyhurst on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball