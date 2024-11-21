$344 for a coffee? Scottish farm is selling UK’s most expensive cup

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish dairy is making the audacious bid to sell what it’s calling Britain’s most expensive cup of coffee. For the equivalent of $344, an investor in the farm gets a flat white. That’s a double shot of espresso topped with a layer of steamed milk and a fleeting work of foam art. The buyer also gets 34 shares in Mossgiel Organic Dairy, a farm once worked by Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. The dairy’s owner Bryce Cunningham says the coffee costs about 80 times more than an average flat white but its helping to fund the growth of his sustainable operation.

