Yaks, bears and cockatoos are among the animals Russia is sending to North Korean zoo

Russia has sent a gift of more than 70 animals to North Korea for the Pyongyang Zoo, including bears, yaks, ducks and cockatoos. A Russian government statement says the animals were flown to Pyongyang aboard a government plane, and escorted by a group of officials and experts from the Moscow Zoo. Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov says the gift was a sign of “support, kindness and care,” The delivery — a sign of the increasing cooperation between the two countries — included an African lion, two bears, two domestic yaks, 25 pheasants, 40 mandarin ducks and five white cockatoos.

