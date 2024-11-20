Philadelphia loses lawsuit that sought greater power for the city to regulate firearms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court says Philadelphia can’t impose stricter firearms regulations than are authorized under state law. The Democratic majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled unanimously Wednesday to uphold dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the city, family members of gun violence victims and the nonprofit group CeaseFirePA. The plaintiffs had wanted to invalidate so-called preemption laws that spell out that state law on the ownership, transportation, possession and transfer of guns trumps municipal gun-safety ordinances. The anti-gun-violence group Everytown for Gun Safety says just eight states allow cities and towns to pass their own gun safety laws.

