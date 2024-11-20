North Carolina Republicans complete a veto override of voucher, immigration bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-dominated North Carolina legislature has completed its override of Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that addresses both private school scholarship grants and immigration. The Senate voted on Wednesday to enact the bill despite Cooper’s objections, one day after the House conducted a similar vote. Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in each chamber. The bill is now law. It means that about $463 million will be provided to the Opportunity Scholarship program in part to eliminate a waitlist of families. The bill also directs local sheriffs to comply with federal immigration agents’ requests to detain inmates believed to be in the country illegally.

