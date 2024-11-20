Skip to Content
News

More than 600,000 without electricity in Washington State as ‘bomb cyclone’ sweeps across the northwestern US

By
Published 12:49 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 600,000 without electricity in Washington State as ‘bomb cyclone’ sweeps across the northwestern US.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content