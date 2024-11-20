Hicks scores 16 as UNLV defeats Pepperdine 80-59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brooklyn Hicks scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead UNLV over Pepperdine 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Hicks shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Rebels (3-1). Jeremiah Cherry scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Dedan Thomas Jr. shot 3 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Waves (1-3) were led by Stefan Todorovic, who recorded 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. David Mager added 10 points for Pepperdine. Jaxon Olvera had 10 points.

UNLV entered halftime up 46-17. Julian Rishwain paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. UNLV was outscored by Pepperdine in the second half by eight points, with Cherry scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.