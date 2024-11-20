Fate of man accused of killing Georgia student Laken Riley is now in judge’s hands

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The fate of the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley is now in the hands of a judge after prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing statements. Jose Ibarra is charged with murder and other crimes in Riley’s February death. He waived his right to a jury trial, meaning the case will be decided by the judge. The trial began Friday with the prosecution resting its case on Tuesday after calling more than a dozen witnesses. The defense called a police officer, a jogger and one of Ibarra’s neighbors on Tuesday before resting their case Wednesday morning.

