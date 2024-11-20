Explosion rocks condominium in Detroit suburb, sparking fires and injuring 2

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion possibly caused by a natural gas leak rocked a suburban Detroit condominium, damaging other units, sparking fires and leaving two people seriously injured. Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen says two people were hospitalized with critical injuries following Tuesday evening’s explosion in the Oakland County township northwest of Detroit. Two other people had minor injuries. Allen said a gas leak possibly led to the explosion about 6:30 p.m., but the cause remains under investigation. Allen says one condo building exploded, causing significant damage to another building and what appeared to be minor damage to two or three other buildings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.