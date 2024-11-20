Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comcast is spinning off many of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC and MSNBC, into a separate public company. The shift, which comes as more and more people opt for streaming services over traditional cable, was telegraphed by the company when it released its most recent earnings last month. Mark Lazarus, current Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, will serve as the new entity’s chief executive officer. Comcast hopes to have the spin-off completed in about a year, the cable giant said, pending board approval, financing and regulatory approvals.

