Man pleads guilty to killing a Georgia couple lured by a false offer to sell a classic car

McRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the killings of a couple found shot after being lured to a rural county with a false offer to sell them a classic car. Ronnie “Jay” Towns was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday after entering his plea before a judge in Telfair County. The hearing came nearly a decade after authorities found the bodies of Bud and June Runion by a road in January 2015. The couple had been robbed and fatally shot. Investigators said the couple had traveled from their home outside Atlanta after someone offered to sell Bud Runion a 1966 Ford Mustang in response to an ad on the website Craigslist.

