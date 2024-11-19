Judge dismisses a lawsuit over South Dakota abortion-rights measure that voters rejected

A South Dakota judge has dismissed a lawsuit that an anti-abortion group filed in June targeting an abortion rights measure that voters went on to reject. Judge John Pekas dismissed the lawsuit at the request of the anti-abortion group Life Defense. Life Defense Fund had challenged the petitions that got the measure on the ballot. The group sayd the petitions had invalid signatures circulators had committed fraud. Voters in nine states weighed abortion rights measures in the November election. Such measures failed in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota.

