Concerns grow for imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi’s health in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has undergone a complex surgery in Iran that saw part of a bone in her right leg removed over cancer fears. She was immediately returned to prison, which rights groups warned in a letter Monday raises the risks to her life. A letter signed by over 40 activist groups, sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council, urged that Mohammadi be immediately released on a medical furlough from a prison sentence on charges long criticized internationally. It is part of a wider pressure campaign on Iran over Mohammadi’s detention since the Nobel committee honored her last year. Iran did not immediately comment on the letter.

