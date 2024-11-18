Skip to Content
News

Yuma International Airport provides annual budget updates

Eduardo Morales
By
New
Published 6:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, the Yuma International Airport provided its annual update about construction projects and its budget to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

The local airport announced that their projected 2025 fiscal year budget is just over $5,000,000.

It's projecting to earn $2.5 million in aeronautical revenues and $2.5 million in non-aeronautical revenues.

The airport says none of this is possible without local support. 

“We ask the community’s help to think Yuma first for all your travel needs. We have four car rental agencies and American Airlines to get you where you want to go. Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar is an excellent location for any type of celebration," said the Yuma International Airport in a statement.

This past year the airport replaced the terminal’s flooring and renovated the lower-level restrooms.

However, they also have also partnered with the Yuma Proving Grounds in an intergovernmental service agreement.

Working on improvement projects such as pavement and facilities.


“We utilize local contractors and vendors to go and complete projects there in which are within our wheel house so to speak so right now we currently have about 23 projects that we are working with over at the proving ground," said Brown.

Yuma International is also partnering with local shops, artists, and businesses to get their products in front of visitors as soon as they step foot into the airport. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content