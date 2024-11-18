Yuma International Airport provides annual budget updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, the Yuma International Airport provided its annual update about construction projects and its budget to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

The local airport announced that their projected 2025 fiscal year budget is just over $5,000,000.

It's projecting to earn $2.5 million in aeronautical revenues and $2.5 million in non-aeronautical revenues.

The airport says none of this is possible without local support.



“We ask the community’s help to think Yuma first for all your travel needs. We have four car rental agencies and American Airlines to get you where you want to go. Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar is an excellent location for any type of celebration," said the Yuma International Airport in a statement.

This past year the airport replaced the terminal’s flooring and renovated the lower-level restrooms.

However, they also have also partnered with the Yuma Proving Grounds in an intergovernmental service agreement.

Working on improvement projects such as pavement and facilities.



“We utilize local contractors and vendors to go and complete projects there in which are within our wheel house so to speak so right now we currently have about 23 projects that we are working with over at the proving ground," said Brown.

Yuma International is also partnering with local shops, artists, and businesses to get their products in front of visitors as soon as they step foot into the airport.