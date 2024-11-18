Leason has goal and 2 assists as Ducks beat Stars 4-2 for first winning streak of season

DALLAS (AP) — Brett Leason had a goal and two assists for a career-high three points, Lukas Dostal stopped 34 shots and the Anaheim Ducks held on to beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday night.

Olen Zellweger, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored for the Ducks, who saw a 3-0 lead in the third period shrink to one goal before getting consecutive wins for the first time this season. Dostal won for the first time since Oct. 29, snapping a personal 0-4-1 streak.

Esa Lindell and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars, who snapped a three-game winning streak and lost at home for the first time in eight games this season. Casey DeSmith finished with 24 saves.

After Lindell and Duchene pulled Dallas within one goal midway through the third, LaCombe’s backhander with 5:28 left restored Anaheim’s two-goal lead.

Leason charged down the right side and beat DeSmith to the far post for a 2-0 lead at 5:44 of the first period. He has two goals this season, both in the last four games.

Ducks forward Brock McGinn left midway through with a lower body injury.

Takeaways

Ducks: Zellweger scored 56 seconds in after scoring at 1:12 last Friday in a 6-4 win at Detroit.

Stars: Mason Marchment had an assist for his 10th point in four games.

Key moment

Dostal stoned Roope Hintz on a breakaway seconds into the second period during 4-on-4 play with the Ducks leading 2-0. It was the first of three unsuccessful breakaways for Dallas in the period.

Key stat

Dostal has an NHL-high nine games with 30-plus saves.

Up Next

Ducks visit Chicago on Tuesday, Stars host San Jose on Wednesday.

