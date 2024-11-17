49ers TE George Kittle misses game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Kittle got hurt in last week’s win at Tampa Bay but coach Kyle Shanahan was hopeful he wouldn’t miss any time. Kittle missed practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco will have two stars active in the game after being listed as questionable on Friday with defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) set to start in the game.

But Kittle’s absence is a major loss for the 49ers. He leads the team with 43 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. All of Kittle’s touchdowns have come in the red zone as he has seven of the team’s red zone passing touchdowns.

The other inactive players for the 49ers were cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), receiver Ronnie Bell, offensive lineman Ben Bartch and defensive lineman Khalil Davis. Joshua Dobbs is the emergency third quarterback.

