Gibson Jimerson and Isaiah Swope both score 23 as Saint Louis holds off Loyola Marymount 77-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson and Isaiah Swope scored 23 points apiece to help Saint Louis defeat Loyola Marymount 77-71 on Saturday night.

Jimerson also contributed seven rebounds for the Billikens (2-1). Swope made 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Kellen Thames scored 12 on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Lions (1-2) were led by Will Johnston with 27 points. Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. contributed 11 points and two steals.

Saint Louis went into the half ahead of Loyola Marymount 42-30 behind 14 points from Jimerson.

