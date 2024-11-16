Arington scores 21 as Seattle U defeats UCSD 84-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Maleek Arington scored 21 points as Seattle beat UC San Diego 84-71 on Saturday.

Arington had six assists for the Redhawks (1-3). Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 14 points while going 3 of 5 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line while he also had 13 rebounds. DaSean Stevens shot 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones finished with 20 points, two steals and two blocks for the Tritons (2-2). UCSD also got 19 points from Nordin Kapic. Tyler McGhie also put up 14 points and two steals.

