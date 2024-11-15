Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 28 points, Thunder beat Suns 99-83 in NBA Cup

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 99-83 on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

Lu Dort had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jalen Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds and Isaiah Joe scored 11 points to help Oklahoma City improve to 11-2.

Oklahoma City led by 25 points in the second half en route to its third straight victory without injured center Chet Holmgren.

Josh Okogie had 15 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix, which played again without Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

Devin Booker added 12 points as the Suns dropped to 9-4. He missed his first six shots and finished 2 of 10 from the field.

Holmgren will miss at least eight weeks with a pelvic fracture after a hard fall during Sunday’s loss to Golden State.

Oklahoma City led by 18 points, 43-25, midway through second quarter but Phoenix scored 11 of the next 13 to cut it to 45-36. That was close as the Suns would get.

Oklahoma City outrebounded Phoenix 53-50.

The Suns are at Minnesota on Sunday, while the Thunder host Dallas on Sunday night.

