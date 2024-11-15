Retail sales up solidly in October as Americans showed continued willingness to spend

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose last month at a healthy pace in the latest sign that consumer spending is driving the economy’s steady growth. Retail purchases rose 0.4% from September to October, a solid increase though less than the previous month’s robust 0.8% gain. Auto dealers, restaurants and electronics stores all reported higher sales. Last month’s rise in retail purchases suggests that the economy is growing briskly again in the current October-December quarter, after having expanded at a sturdy 2.8% annual rate in the previous quarter. Since peaking at 9.1% more than two years ago, inflation has sunk to near-optimal levels. And Americans’ take-home pay, on average, has surpassed inflation for about 18 months.

