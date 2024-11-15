NYC concerned about low reservoir levels after months of little rain

GILBOA, N.Y. (AP) — New York City officials are concerned about low reservoir levels after months of little rain, saying they may postpone repairs on a temporarily out-of-service aqueduct to bring more water into the stressed system. Mayor Eric Adams issued a drought watch this month and urged city residents to conserve water by taking shorter showers and fixing leaky faucets. But even with the voluntary measures, lower-than-normal rainfall since September has taken a toll on the city’s sprawling network of upstate New York reservoirs. More than 100 miles north of Manhattan, the Schoharie Reservoir was at less than a third of its capacity this week. Scenes were similar in the Catskill Mountains at the Ashokan Reservoir.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.