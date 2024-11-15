NBA considering going to a tournament format for the All-Star Game, AP sources say

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA is considering going to a tournament-style event for the All-Star Game, similar to what has been used in the Rising Stars competition in recent years, two people with knowledge of the plan said Friday.

The people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no changes had been finalized, said the notion has been discussed for several weeks and was further talked about during a competition committee meeting on Friday.

The idea centers around the 24 All-Star selections being split into three teams of eight players, with the fourth team likely to be the winner of the Rising Stars competition that will be held earlier that weekend.

The changes would take effect starting with this season’s All-Star weekend in San Francisco in February.

It remains unclear how the voting process would change. Fans, players and media have been part of a weighted system to choose starters, while coaches have selected reserves. Under the proposed format, there would not be any reserves — so it’s likely all four voting entities would play a role in selecting the 24-player group.

Also unclear: how the coaches would work. Typically, the coaching staffs from the teams leading the Eastern and Western Conferences are invited to coach the All-Star Game — but now, with three or four teams involved, more coaches could be needed.

ESPN first reported the idea of the changes Friday.

Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month that the league wants to change the format of the All-Star Game, with hopes that it can become more competitive.

