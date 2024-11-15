Here’s how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to remake the nation’s top health agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — If confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would control the world’s largest public health agency, and its $1.7 trillion budget. Kennedy for years has condemned how that agency does business — putting him on a direct collision course with some of the 80,000 scientists, researchers, doctors and other officials who work for HHS. His shake up could have ramifications for millions of Americans who rely on the massive agency. HHS provides health insurance for nearly half of the country, makes recommendations on vaccines, regulates the prescriptions found in medicine cabinets and inspects the foods that end up in cupboards.

