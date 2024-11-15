Harden moves into a tie with Allen for 2nd on career made 3-pointers list behind Curry

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden moved into a tie with Ray Allen for second place on the NBA’s career made 3-pointers list in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

He now has 2,973, well behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who entered Friday night with 3,779.

Harden entered the game three behind Allen, a Hall of Famer, who played 18 seasons.

Asked what it meant to tie Allen, Harden was succinct.

“It’s cool,” he said.

He made 3 of 6 attempts in the first quarter to tie Allen but missed three more attempts the rest of the way.

“They were trying to not let me shoot 3s,” he said.

He didn’t play in the fourth with Houston up by 19 entering the quarter.

Harden tied Allen in the city where he became a star during his nine years with the Rockets. The 35-year-old was named MVP in the 2017-18 season and made the All-Star game eight times in Houston before being traded to Brooklyn in 2021.

Most of his 3-pointers came with the Rockets, where he piled up 2,029.

“James has always been a dynamic scorer,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Once he got (to Houston) and had his own team and figured out the style he wanted to play with (former Rockets coach Mike) D’Antoni he just took off. And 3-point shooting is a big weapon of his.”

Harden was a bit disappointed that he didn’t eclipse Allen in Houston. But he was more concerned about the team, which has lost three straight after winning the previous four.

“The entire wave of step-backs (started) here in Houston so it would have been cool, with my mom (here), I’ve got a whole bunch of family here,” he said. “But it just didn’t work out that way, which is fine. For me it’s just about getting back on track in the win column. So that’s more important than anything.”

He made 320 3-pointers in his first three NBA seasons while with the Thunder. He added 207 in two seasons in Philadelphia and 198 in parts of two seasons in Brooklyn.

Harden has made 219 3-pointers for the Clippers, where he is beginning his second season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba