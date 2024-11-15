First batch of Boy Scout art raises over $3.7 million for those abused while scouting

DALLAS (AP) — The first batch of artwork from the Boy Scouts of America’s collection has raised over $3.7 million at auction to help pay the compensation owed to those who were sexually abused while in scouting. The 25 works offered up by Heritage Auctions on Friday are among over 300 from the Boy Scouts that will be sold at auction over the next few years. Hoping to survive a barrage of sexual abuse claims, the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in 2020. The $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan allowed the organization to continue operating while it compensated survivors.

