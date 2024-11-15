Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol to miss first half of next season after shoulder surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Brusdar Graterol will miss the first half of next season after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

The surgery was performed Thursday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers announced Friday.

Graterol is expected to return in the second half of the 2025 season.

Graterol pitched in seven games during the regular season and three in the World Series against the New York Yankees, which the Dodgers won in five games. He allowed three hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in those World Series appearances.

The 26-year-old Graterol was slowed this season by shoulder inflammation and a hamstring injury.

The hard-throwing Venezuelan spent his first season in the majors with Minnesota in 2019, and the Twins traded him to the Dodgers before the 2020 season. For his career, he has a 2.78 ERA and 11 saves in 188 games.

