Celebrating 24th Tribute of the Muses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Art Center is holding their 24th Annual Tribute of the Muses Awards Ceremony tonight. There will be a reception, live performances, and an award ceremony to honor outstanding members of Yuma’s Arts Community.

Four awards will be presented- the Helios, Muse, Polo, And Odyseey awards. The Arts and Culture program manager shares what her favorite part of the night is.

"During the ceremony it’s like listening to all of the nominees and also like watching their faces when they announce the winner and when they come upstairs you know to get their award," said Arts and Culture Program Manager Ana Padilla.

The event is free and open to the public. All proceeds benefit the Arts and Culture programming. If you want to come support those in the arts, doors open at 6:30pm and the awards start right at 7pm.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

