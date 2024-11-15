Skip to Content
News

Arizona State Veterans Home receives new bench

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 2:25 PM
Published 2:31 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Auxiliary donated a bench to the Arizona State Veterans Home.

After years of planning and raising money, the Legion presented the bench to the Arizona State Veterans Home Friday morning.

The legion raised around $40,000 and used some of the money for the bench.


“Veterans that come live here in the future have access to it, and it’s just our auxiliary unit’s way of saying thank you," said Sandie Deutsch the President of Unit 19 American Legion Auxiliary.

The legion is planning on hosting a Christmas event for the veterans as well

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content