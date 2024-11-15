Arizona State Veterans Home receives new bench

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Auxiliary donated a bench to the Arizona State Veterans Home.

After years of planning and raising money, the Legion presented the bench to the Arizona State Veterans Home Friday morning.

The legion raised around $40,000 and used some of the money for the bench.



“Veterans that come live here in the future have access to it, and it’s just our auxiliary unit’s way of saying thank you," said Sandie Deutsch the President of Unit 19 American Legion Auxiliary.

The legion is planning on hosting a Christmas event for the veterans as well