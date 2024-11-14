Yuma County unveils strategic plan for FY 2025-2029

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has revealed their strategic plan that is set to take effect in 2025 through 2029.

Their plan focuses on five areas: exceptional customer service, health and safe communities, effective governance, operational excellence and growth and development.

The five areas have three goals each and a total of 54 actions plans.

One of the goals they are planning is to reduce the response calls of YCSO by 5% each year.

If you would like to read the full plan you can click here.

The strategic plan committee would like to hear from community and receive feedback. You can email them at strategicplan@yumacountyaz.gov.