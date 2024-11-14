Trump meets with Argentina’s president, the first foreign leader he’s met with since election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (AP) — Donald Trump has met at his Mar-a-Lago club with Argentine President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect since his victory in last week’s election. The meeting Thursday was confirmed by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss a meeting that hadn’t yet been announced publicly. The person said the meeting went well and Milei also met with investors. After meeting with Trump, Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” and frequent recipient of Trump praise, addressed the America First Policy Institute gala.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.