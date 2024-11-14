Trump expected to choose vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity. Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration. HHS is a massive Cabinet agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

