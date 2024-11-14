Sweeping tax overhaul in Louisiana hits snag on sales tax expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House lawmakers have postponed a vote on a key plank in Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax reform package. It has raised questions about whether the bill has enough support to pass. The bill would add sales tax to dozens of services such as lawnmowing, getting tattoos and using coin-operated laundry machines. That would generate an estimated $500 million in annual revenue. It would help shore up the approximately $2 billion revenue hole from the tax cuts the House approved earlier this week. The tax cuts are the centerpiece of Landry’s reform package. Landry has expressed optimism that the tax reform package would be shepherded through.

