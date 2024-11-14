New immigration proposition passes in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Arizona immigration proposition allowing state and police officers to arrest noncitizens who cross the border unlawfully has passed.

Proposition 314 passed with over 60% approval from Arizona voters.

The San Luis Police Department's PIO Lt. Emmanuel Botello explains how they plan on enforcing the new law.



“As much as we can do with that new law coming into effect that is not going to supersede us helping our people in cases of distress," said Lt. Botello.

The proposition would also make it a misdemeanor for noncitizens to enter the state at any location other than a port of entry.

Some are in support of the law, like Vice Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Jonathan Lines.



“This will also minimize and cut down on human trafficking as well as narcotics trafficking, getting border patrol back to doing what they do best and that is going after the bad guys not just processing people who are give ups at the border," said Lines.

However, some locals are opposed to the new proposition, saying it could lead to various unintended consequences.



“I think a lot of profiling is going to happen and you know citizens and people who are here legally are going to end up getting in trouble because they didn’t have the proof of citizenship handy," said newly elected city council member Karen Watts.

The border crossing provisions of the Prop may not go into law until the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the Texas law that Prop 314 is based on.

If they rule that the Texas law is legal, it would be another 60 days before it’s in full effect in Arizona.