Men earn more than women in egalitarian Norway, report finds. But it’s on par with Europe

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian government report says that men earn an average of 13% more than women in egalitarian Norway. The report stressed that the pay gap persists. The conclusion of the report commissioned by the Norwegian government was on par with the figures in the European Union of which Norway isn’t a member. It covers the period 2015-2022. The report said that since 2015, there has been little change in the wage differences between women and men performing the same work. Culture and Equality Minister Lubna Jaffery said Thursday when the report came out that she found the gap “completely unacceptable.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.