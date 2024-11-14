Freshman Sanon sparks Arizona State to 87-76 win over Grand Canyon with 21 points.

PHOENIX (AP) — Freshman reserve Joson Sanon hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points, Basheer Jihad added 18 points and Arizona State defeated Grand Canyon 87-76 on Thursday night.

The game was played at the Phoenix Suns’ Footprint Center as part of the Hall of Fame series of high-profile matchups at neutral sites.

Sanon had 13 points in the first half, helping the Sun Devils (3-1) take a 41-40 lead. Jihad had 13 points in the second half with Alston Mason adding 11 of his 16.

Tyon Grant-Foster, the reigning Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, made his season debut for the Antelopes (2-1) and scored 19 points. He was 5 of 17 from the field and 8 of 12 from the foul line. JaKobe Coles scored 17 points without missing a shot, Ray Harrison had 15 and Lok Wur 10.

Sanon’s 3-pointer with 8:47 to play gave the Sun Devils a 67-56 lead, the largest of the game. The Antelopes couldn’t get closer than seven after that. The lead reached 13 in the closing seconds.

Arizona State was 11 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 54% overall while going 18 of 21 from the foul line. Sanon was 8-of-12 shooting, 5 of 7 behind the arc. The Sun Devils only had four turnovers in the second half after having 11 at the break.

Grand Canyon only shot 40% in the second half when ASU shot 58%.

Mason’s layup with six seconds left gave Arizona State the one-point lead at the half, which had seven ties and seven lead changes. The Antelopes were 14 of 29 from the field, the Sun Devils 14 of 28 with one more rebound.

ASU is home against St. Thomas on Saturday. UC Davis is at Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

