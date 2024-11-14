Clean energy could create millions of tons of waste in India. Some are working to avoid that
Associated Press
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — As clean energy infrastructure like solar panels and electric car batteries becomes more common in India, some small businesses are working to recycle them when they reach the end of their lifespan, dismantling panels to sell individual components and using old EV batteries’ remaining power to provide electricity to remote, rural regions. But nationally, there is no clear strategy on how to manage clean energy waste. Experts say a more comprehensive plan is needed, with the clean energy sector expected to create up to 19 million tons of solar waste alone by 2050, making the country among the biggest producers of clean energy waste.