As Trump picks Florida men for top jobs, new political possibilities open up in the Sunshine State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As President-elect Donald Trump names his picks for his new administration from his private club in Palm Beach and prepares to return to the White House, he’s bringing the Sunshine State with him. With Sen. Marco Rubio tapped to be the next secretary of state, Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, and Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser, Trump’s Florida picks are opening up a slate of new political possibilities in the state. That could set off a new round of maneuvering, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will have a key role to play.

