Chargers defense ready for challenge of facing high-powered Bengals offense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bud Dupree knows the challenge awaiting the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading the league in passing yards and Ja’Marr Chase tops in receiving, it is a prime opportunity for the Chargers’ defense to show the rest of the league it should get more respect.

“Somebody wants to see us play, we’ve got to prove them right. We can’t go out here and (pee) down our leg. We have to turn it up harder,” Dupree said.

The 6-3 Chargers — who have won three straight and four of five — have allowed a league-low 13.1 points per game and are trying to be the first team since the 1990 New York Giants to allow 20 points or fewer in each of its first nine games.

Critics, though, point out that the Bolts’ early-season success is lacking a win against a big-time offense and quarterback.

Four of the Chargers’ wins have come against offenses ranked 24th or lower and four of the six lowest-ranked passing attacks in the league.

Of the nine quarterbacks they have faced, none are in the top 10 in passer rating. That changes significantly over next five weeks with Burrow (third), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (second) and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield (sixth) on the horizon.

“Those games just show you who you are, competitively and especially from a mental standpoint. You have the strength of the offense on their side with the quarterback,” linebacker Khalil Mack said after last Sunday’s 27-17 win over Tennessee.

The highest-ranked quarterbacks the Chargers have defeated so far is Cleveland’s Jameis Winston (28th) and Denver rookie Bo Nix (29th).

Burrow leads league in attempts (358), completions (246) and yards (2,672) and has a 108.1 passer rating.

The Chargers have had the perfect combination of pressuring the quarterback and being sound in coverage, but both will be put to the test against the Bengals.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Burrow is fifth in yards per attempt and has the fourth-highest passer rating against split safety coverages this season. The Chargers have the second-highest rate in the league of using that coverage.

Chase has 795 of his 981 yards receiving against zone coverage. The Chargers utilize zone coverage on 83.7% of pass plays, third-highest in the league.

Chase also leads the league in touchdowns (seven) and yards after the catch (462).

Burrow said on Wednesday that moving Chase around along with his understanding of coverages has elevated his game to another level.

“He has taken a step and done a great job understanding zone coverage and what his job is on all these different details in his routes,” Burrow said. “Teams can’t focus on him in one spot and always to be aware of where he is at.”

If anyone knows how dangerous Chase can be, it is Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton. Both played together in high school and then at Louisiana State.

Fulton is on track to return to the lineup this week after missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury.

“He can make plays anywhere on the field. It’s on us pre-snap to know his alignment and know how they are trying to get them the ball,” Fulton said. “It’s not just going to be one-on-one. It is going to be a whole back end thing (with the secondary) and make sure we have no busted coverages. We kind of saw that happen last week with Baltimore and a couple other games they played. We have to make them earn it.

“We know they’re going to throw the ball. That’s what we live for and more opportunity for us to make plays.”

The Chargers’ biggest gains on defense the last three weeks have been with their pass rush. They have 18 sacks in the past three games, with all but five coming without blitzing.

Second-year linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu has all of his 5.5 sacks in the last three games.

“It shows progress. Every moment is a big moment and we have to continue to strive,” Dupree said of the pass rush. “People are going to do a lot of chips and slides, we have to create ways to get one-on-one and when we do we have to win.”

