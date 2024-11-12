Biden EPA to charge first-ever ‘methane fee’ for drilling waste by oil and gas companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and natural gas companies for the first time will have to pay a federal fee if they emit dangerous methane above certain levels under a rule being made final by the Biden administration. The Environmental Protection Agency rule follows through on a directive from Congress included in the 2022 climate law. The new fee is intended to encourage industry to adopt best practices that reduce emissions of methane — the primary component of natural gas — and thereby avoid paying. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to target the fee amid a flurry of expected actions he has promised to deregulate the oil and gas industry.

