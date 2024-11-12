Arizona Western College unveils newest Mascot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) unveiled its brand new matador mascot at a ceremony Monday afternoon.

After the local college went through a rebrand two years ago, they say the mascot was the next step for a newer representation of the school and the community.

The school held a ceremony in honor of the newest Matador addition, "Mateo the Mascot."

The college gathered opinions from students, staff and also inspiration from actual matadors.

However, only students were able to vote on the mascot's new name.

“Including the students was so important, we want students to have school pride, we want them to feel heard and represented and you know the mascot and the whole brand really is reflective of the students so we wanted them to be involved," said Mandy Heil, the Dean of Marketing and Communications.

Heil, shares what this mascot represents for the school.

“Lean into the fact that we are the Matadors and we see matadors as brave and courageous and facing their fears and their obstacles and so we really think Mateo the Matador represents our students," Heil.

Alyssa Hernandez, one student leader, shares what it means to be included in the newest mascot's decision process.

“It means a lot, it means so much as a community leader, as a student, that my institution wants my opinion on the branding and how we represent ourselves in the community," said Hernandez.

AWC invited several local schools to the unveiling ceremony.